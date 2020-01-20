IMF lowers India's growth forecast to 4.8%, blames it for global slowdown

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 4.8 per cent for the current financial year (FY20), while also cutting the world growth estimate and blamed the slowdown in India for it.

The projection, 1.3 percentage point lower than its earlier estimates, is less than the five per cent projected by the official advance estimates.

The forecast by the broadly confirms what economists have been saying — that advance estimates have over-calculated India’s growth figures for 2019-20.

The projected India’s economy to grow by 5.8 per cent next year, which is 1.2 percentage point less than its earlier forecast. It also forecast the economy to grow by 6.5 per cent in 2021-22 which is 0.9 percentage point lower than earlier projections.

The IMF estimated the world economic growth at 1.9 per cent for 2019, which is 0.1 percentage point lower than its earlier forecast. Similarly, it projected the to grow by 3.3 per cent in the current calendar year, which is 0.1 percentage point lower than the previous estimates, and 3.4 per cent in 2022, which is 0.2 percentage point below its earlier estimates.

“The downward revision primarily reflects negative surprises to economic activity in a few emerging market economies, notably India, which led to a reassessment of growth prospects over the next two years,” the IMF said.

The Fund said the global growth markdown largely reflects a downward revision to India’s projection, where domestic demand has slowed more sharply than expected amid stress in the non bank financial sector and a decline in credit growth.

IMF Chief Economist (pictured) said in her blog that the biggest contributor to the revision of global economic growth is India, where growth slowed sharply owing to stress in the non bank financial sector and weak rural income growth.

She said the pick-up in global growth for 2020 remains highly uncertain as it relies on improved growth outcomes for stressed economies like Argentina, Iran, and Turkey and for under-performing emerging and developing economies such as Brazil, India, and Mexico.

Advance estimates are meant for budget numbers and if economists do prove correct, the budget numbers would also turn out to be erroneous.

The economy grew 4.8 per cent in the first half of 2019-20 and is required to expand by around 5.2 per cent in the second half to enable the economy clock five per cent growth in 2019-20.

While both the IMF and the World Bank expected India to grow by 5.8 per cent in the next financial year, the Fund is more ambitious than the Bank in its estimation of India's economic growth in 2021-22.

It said while financial conditions remained broadly unchanged in China, in other emerging market economies—which comprises Brazil, India, Mexico, Poland, Russia, and Turkey—aggregate conditions continued to ease further.

"This is largely the result of further declines in interest rates and external borrowing costs. Average sovereign spreads for this group of economies have fallen by almost 25 basis points, and corporate bond spreads have tightened by a similar amount," the Fund said.