JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Waiting for a fair deal proposal to restore India's GSP status: US official
Business Standard

In 13 hikes, petrol price raised by Rs 7.11 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.67

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT

Topics
Fuel prices | Diesel prices | petrol

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The method of inter-mixing BS-IV and BS-VI fuels involved multiple sampling at different times to check if the older fuel has been completely exhausted through sale
The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 56 paise per litre and diesel by 63 paise a litre, taking the cumulative increase in rates to Rs 7.11 and Rs 7.67 per litre respectively in less than two weeks.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 78.37 per litre from Rs 77.81, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 77.06 a litre from Rs 76.43, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the 13th daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.


ALSO READ: The fuel cash cow


In 13 hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 7.11 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.67 a litre.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices to two decade low.

International oil prices have since rebounded and oil firms are now adjusting retail rates in line with them.
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 10:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU