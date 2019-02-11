In the danger zone: Why regulating drones is a policy challenge for India

If you thought disruption of flights due to sightings of drones was a problem only for Heathrow and Gatwick airports in the UK or Newark in the US, think again. With over an estimated half a million commercial drones already in the Indian skies — roughly a ratio of 700 to a single aircraft — the risk of drones to airplanes could be as serious as in developed countries.

According to estimates based on Business Insider Intelligence of global shipments of commercial drones between 2014 and 2018, there are over 40 million commercial drones flying across the globe. The ...