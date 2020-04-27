India Ratings pegs GDP growth rate in range of -2.1 to 1.9% for FY21

India Ratings has projected economy to contract by 2.1 per cent in a worst-case scenario and sees it expanding by 1.9 per cent under more optimistic conditions during the current financial year. The agency said the actual number would depend a lot how the lifting of the lockdown is timed, and the speed at which economic activity normalises, labour returns and the government response.

If the partial lockdown continues till mid-May, 2020, believes that the economic growth may come down to 1.9 per cent, the lowest growth in the last 29 years after 1991-92 delivered 1.1 per cent growth rate due to balance of payments crisis.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 4 CMs seek lockdown extension; global cases cross 3 mn

In such a situation, estimates suggested that GDP may come back to the level of the fourth quarter of 2019-20 only by the third quarter of 2020-21. It anticipated resumption of normal economic activities during the second quarter of 2020-21.

Late last month, had pegged the growth rate at 3.6 per cent.



However, if the lockdown continues beyond mid-may 2020 and a gradual recovery takes root only from June-end 2020, GDP may shrink by 2.1 per cent, which would be the lowest in the last 41 years and only the sixth instance of contraction since 1951-52. The GDP fell by 0.4 per cent in 1957-58, 2.6 per cent in 1965-66, 0.1 per cent in 1966-67, 0.6 per cent in 1972-73 and 5.2 per cent in 1979-80.

The proactive intervention of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notwithstanding, the spill over impact of Covid-19 has percolated into the financial markets as well, choking the credit channels and raising the risk aversion, Ind-Ra said.

There is no dearth of liquidity in the system. The RBI injected liquidity worth about 3.2% of GDP since February 2020 and the systemic liquidity surplus, as reflected in net absorptions under the liquidity adjustment facility, averaging Rs 4.36 trillion during March 27 – April 14 ,2020, the rating and research agency said.





ALSO READ: Lockdown controlled Covid-19, time to give economy importance: PM Modi

Yet, the spread between the repo rate and capital market instruments such as benchmark G-sec, AAA Corporate bond, commercial paper of NBFCs which were either flat or declining since the beginning of March 2020 started inching up after March 13, 2020. The spread rose abruptly in the range of 50-80 basis points on the next day of RBI’s monetary policy statement and have remained thereabout since then, Ind-Ra said.