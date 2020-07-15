India a small net exporter after 18 yrs even as merchandise shipments dip

The country saw a minor trade surplus in June for the first time in 18 years even as continued to shrink for the fourth month in a row, albeit at a much reduced rate than the previous three months.

These exports, at $21.91 billion, and imports at $21.11 billion, resulted in a surplus of around $800 million in trade balance in June.

India is generally a net importer and the last time the country had a trade surplus was in January 2002, when it stood at $10 million. .

However, India is a net exporter in services. If one sees estimated services figures, there is a surplus of $6.84 billion in June with exports at $16.48 billion and imports at $9.64 billion. If both goods and services are combined, India had a surplus of $7.64 billion in June.

fell by 12.41 per cent in the month, at a much reduced rate than 36.47 per cent in May and 60.28 per cent in April. This is largely because the lockdown has been lifted in many areas.





Petroleum products, textiles, electronic goods and engineering goods among other items showed contraction. However, drugs and pharma, the crucial items in these times of Covid-19, saw a growth of almost 10 per cent.

On the other hand, imports fell by a staggering 47.59 per cent in June. This contraction was also lower than 51.05 per cent in the previous month and 58.65 per cent in April.

Imports of gold, petroleum products, engineering goods, coal and machinery shrank.

Non-oil and non-gold imports declined by 41.37 per cent in June compared with a drop of 43.13 per cent in May. This indicates that there is a long way for industrial production to rise. The index of industrial production declined by 34.7 per cent in May, much lower than the 57.6 per cent drop in April. Non-oil non-gold imports are a broad indicator of industrial activity and there is no one-to-one relationship between the two as imports are at current prices and IIP on the base year of 2011-12. Besides, imports are expressed in dollars, so the exchange rate also impacts them.

As such, economists are not much enthused by the trade surplus.

“The underlying dynamics of this trade surplus remain unpalatable, given the implications for the strength of domestic demand,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra.

She said the contraction in merchandise imports remained widespread in June 2020, with a few categories such as medicinal and pharmaceutical products, vegetable oils and pulses warding off de-growth in that month, suggesting that domestic demand remained constrained even during the unlock phase.

for the first quarter stood at $51.32 billion, down 36.7 per cent, while imports were at $60.44 billion, shrinking by 52.43 per cent. As such, the trade deficit stood at $9.12 billion, almost 80 per cent lower over $45.96 billion in the year ago period.

If we combine the surplus of $20.82 billion in services, the combined surplus stood at $11.70 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year against a deficit of $26.32 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

When one looks at current account balance, there are remittances as well. However, Nayar said inward remittances would be severely impacted by the ongoing uncertainty. “. Balancing these contrasting trends, we expect a current account surplus of around US$14-16 billion in Q1 FY2021,” she said.