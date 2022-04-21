India adds 13.5 GW of renewable capacity in FY22, 12% higher than last yr

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings pegs GDP growth for FY22 at 8.6% after data revision
India's GDP may grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
India's GDP likely to grow 9.2% in FY22: First advance estimates
Indian economy to grow 9.2% in FY22, fastest in world :Govt data
FY22 GDP estimate on expected lines, but there can be a downward bias
-
India added 13.5 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2021-22, which is 128 per cent higher than that in 2020-21, a statement said on Thursday.
India added 10.21 GW of utility scale solar capacity, 1.11 GW of wind power and 2.22 GW of rooftop solar capacity in FY 2021-22, consultancy BRIDGE TO INDIA said in the statement.
Rajasthan (5,806 MW) and Gujarat (2,469 MW) added the highest capacity in these 12 months, accounting for 61 per cent of total capacity addition.
Total renewable sector capacity, excluding small hydro and biomass has now reached 96,223 MW. Share of total renewable power in generation (excluding large-hydro) in FY2022 also reached a high of 12.82 per cent (10% in FY 2021).
Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, BRIDGE TO INDIA, said, "Renewable sector has shown remarkable resilience in the face of multiple challenges. But it is important to acknowledge that the record high numbers in FY 2022 came mainly because of COVID spillover effect from the previous year."
The BRIDGE TO INDIA is a renewables-focused consulting company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU