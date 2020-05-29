India allows export of paracetamol API amid coronavirus outbreak

-
India has ended restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of common pain reliever paracetamol, the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a statement on Thursday.
The Indian government in March put a hold on exports of several drugs including paracetamol to secure supplies for its people after COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the industry's supply chain globally.
However, last month India allowed exports of formulations of paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, but retained restrictions on exports of API of paracetamol.
