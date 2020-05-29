JUST IN
India allows export of paracetamol API amid coronavirus outbreak

The Indian government in March put a hold on exports of several drugs including paracetamol to secure supplies for its people after COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the industry's supply chain globally.

However, last month India allowed exports of formulations of paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, but retained restrictions on exports of API of paracetamol. Representative image.

India has ended restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) of common pain reliever paracetamol, the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a statement on Thursday.

However, last month India allowed exports of formulations of paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, but retained restrictions on exports of API of paracetamol.
