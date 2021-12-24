India and Australia discuss early conclusion of interim trade deal

-
ALSO READ
Current account comes under pressure from oil, gold and coal imports
AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Exports surge 45.8% in Aug to $33 bn; trade deficit widens to $13.8 bn
-
India and Australia are discussing the way forward for an early conclusion of the interim trade deal between the two nations.
Both the countries wanted to conclude an interim trade deal by Christmas.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Dan Tehan MP, Australia's minister for trade, tourism and investment, held a video conference earlier this week to expedite the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).
Officials from both nations have been asked to expedite negotiations towards finalisation of the CECA.
"Both the ministers appreciated that bilateral trade talks have been very progressive and both the ministers have decided to deepen the engagement and directed the officials to speed up the negotiations to pave the way for a comprehensive agreement," an official statement said.
In the past, both nations had said they were looking to finalise a comprehensive trade deal by the end of 2022 and sign an early harvest agreement by December 25. Early harvest deal aims to cover areas of immediate interest by both nations.
The CECA is expected to cover goods, services, investments, government procurement, logistics, standards, and rules of origin.
"The ministers look forward to a balanced trade agreement that encourages benefit to both the economies and their people, and that reflects their shared commitment to a rules-based international trading system," the statement added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU