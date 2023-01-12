World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

Offering to become the voice of the Global South, on Thursday gave a new agenda to the world on behalf of the countries of the South: ‘respond, recognise, respect, and reform’.

Addressing the first session of the two-day special virtual summit, the Voice of Global South summit, which began on Thursday, Prime Minister set the stage on behalf of developing countries, many of which are united by a history of colonisation. The ‘Global South’ largely refers to countries in Asia, Africa, and South America.

“We, the Global South, have the largest stakes in the future. Most of the global challenges have not been created by the Global South. But they affect us more”.

He said “the world is in a state of crisis” and told the leaders of developing countries: “your voice is India’s voice” and “your priorities are India’s priorities”.

Noting that 5Rs need to recalibrate the relationship between the developing countries and the developed world, he said the world has to respond to the priorities of the Global South by framing an inclusive and balanced international agenda. It has to recognise that the principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibilities’ applies to all global challenges. It must respect the sovereignty of all nations, rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes; and the world must reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant.

The PM said: “We have turned the page on another difficult year that saw war, conflict, terrorism, and geo-political tensions; rising food, fertiliser and fuel prices; climate change-driven natural disasters, and the lasting economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last”.

The PM said most of the problems the world is facing have been thrust upon it by developed countries: “We have seen this in the impacts of Covid pandemic, climate change, terrorism and even the Ukraine conflict. The search for solutions also does not factor in our role or our voice,” he said.

He recalled that has always tried to share its expertise and learning with underdeveloped countries. “We supplied medicines and vaccines to over 100 countries during the pandemic. has always stood for a greater role of developing countries in determining our common future.”

He added: “As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the voice of the Global South. “People of the Global South should no longer be excluded from the fruits of development. Together we must attempt to redesign global political and financial governance. This can remove inequities, enlarge opportunities, support growth and spread progress and prosperity”, he said.

Modi said developing countries have a common history: “In the last Century, we supported each other in our fight against foreign rule. We can do it again in this Century, to create a new World Order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. As far as India is concerned, your voice is India’s voice. Your priorities are India’s priorities”.

The PM’s speech will set the tone for discussions through the coming months as India’s G20 presidency culminates in a summit meeting of world leaders later this year.