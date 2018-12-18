JUST IN
India destined to be major powerhouse of global economy: Manmohan Singh

Singh, who is also a renowned economist, said that India has witnessed an average growth rate of about 7% since 1991

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Tuesday said that India is destined to be a major powerhouse of the global economy.

Singh, who is also a renowned economist, said that India has witnessed an average growth rate of about 7 per cent since 1991.

"Despite all hiccups, hurdles, India will get its action right... India is destined to be a major powerhouse of global economy," he said.
