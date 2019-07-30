India expected to import 180-185 mn tonnes of coal in 2019: WoodMac

India is expected to import 180-185 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2019, said Dale Hazelton, head of thermal coal at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

WoodMac previously said India's thermal coal imports grew at their fastest pace since 2014 to 164 million tonnes in 2018.

Demand for seaborne coal imports in India has risen because of a fast rising population and the unavailability of alternative fuels such as natural gas.

India's coal imports from Australia and Colombia will increase in the long term as demand for high energy coal grows due to environmental reasons, Hazelton said on the sidelines of a conference.