India eyes quality control measures for rubber, cement industries: Report

India aims to implement quality control measures for the light engineering, rubber, cement and concrete building materials industry by next year, a government source said

government of India | cement industry | rubber

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Cement industry, cement

India aims to implement quality control measures for the light engineering, rubber, cement and concrete building materials industry by next year, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

"Drawing from the example of measures taken for the toy industry in India, better standards helped comply with international standards. The industry then saw exporting opportunities and now they are exporting. We expect a similar thing to happen in other sectors," the source said.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:21 IST

