Top Headlines: India's economic activity, online gaming policy, and more

India's economic activity looks set to slow in Nov as resilience wanes
SC/ST Reservation Bill to be tabled in Karnataka legislature session: CM
Direct tax collections for FY23 up 20% at Rs 11.35 trillion till Dec 17
Bihar hooch tragedy: Sobering reality of missing liquor policy
HFCs to move regulator, govt to address rate hike and other industry issues
Quicker licences likely as airlines implement DGCA's digital initiative
Trump tariffs: Higher India share in US metal imports, shows data
Parliamentary committee recommends a GST Council-like body for RoDTEP
Statsguru: Energy to food prices, 6 charts explain India's inflation woes
Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
India economy | GST | GST invoices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
Photo: Bloomberg

India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month. MeitY is close to finalising a policy to regulate online gaming and is likely to mandate an age verification mechanism and KYC. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines.

India's economic activity looks set to slow in Nov as resilience wanes

India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity. Read more

50K show-cause notices sent to companies, partnership firms after GST audit

The goods and services tax (GST) authorities have issued around 50,000 show-cause notices (SCN) to several companies and partnership firms across sectors, including real estate and jewellery, following the findings of an audit exercise they started earlier this financial year. Read more

Online gaming policy may mandate age gating mechanism for real-money games

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is close to finalising a policy to regulate online gaming and is likely to mandate an age verification mechanism and know-your-customer (KYC) norms for all real-money games, sources said. Read more

Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote to decide if he should step down

Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter Inc., is asking users to vote on whether he should step down as head of the social media site. Read more

CBIC detects Rs 62K-crore GST evasion via fake invoices during past 3 years

Tax authorities have detected Rs 62,000 crore worth of goods and services tax (GST) evasion (or frauds) using fake invoices during the past three years, said a senior official of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Read more

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 08:17 IST

