Top Headlines: India's economic activity, online gaming policy, and more

India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month. MeitY is close to finalising a policy to regulate online gaming and is likely to mandate an age verification mechanism and KYC. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines.
India's economic activity looks set to slow in Nov as resilience wanes
India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity. Read more
50K show-cause notices sent to companies, partnership firms after GST audit
The goods and services tax (GST) authorities have issued around 50,000 show-cause notices (SCN) to several companies and partnership firms across sectors, including real estate and jewellery, following the findings of an audit exercise they started earlier this financial year. Read more
Online gaming policy may mandate age gating mechanism for real-money games
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is close to finalising a policy to regulate online gaming and is likely to mandate an age verification mechanism and know-your-customer (KYC) norms for all real-money games, sources said. Read more
Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote to decide if he should step down
Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter Inc., is asking users to vote on whether he should step down as head of the social media site. Read more
CBIC detects Rs 62K-crore GST evasion via fake invoices during past 3 years
Tax authorities have detected Rs 62,000 crore worth of goods and services tax (GST) evasion (or frauds) using fake invoices during the past three years, said a senior official of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Read more
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 08:17 IST
