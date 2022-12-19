Top Headlines: India's economic activity, online gaming policy, and more

India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month. MeitY is close to finalising a policy to regulate and is likely to mandate an age verification mechanism and KYC. Read more on these in our morning brief of top headlines.



India's economic activity looks set to slow in Nov as resilience wanes



India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity. Read more



50K show-cause notices sent to companies, partnership firms after audit



The goods and services tax (GST) authorities have issued around 50,000 show-cause notices (SCN) to several companies and partnership firms across sectors, including real estate and jewellery, following the findings of an audit exercise they started earlier this financial year. Read more



policy may mandate age gating mechanism for real-money games



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is close to finalising a policy to regulate and is likely to mandate an age verification mechanism and know-your-customer (KYC) norms for all real-money games, sources said. Read more



asks users to vote to decide if he should step down



Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Inc., is asking users to vote on whether he should step down as head of the social media site. Read more



CBIC detects Rs 62K-crore evasion via fake invoices during past 3 years



Tax authorities have detected Rs 62,000 crore worth of goods and services tax (GST) evasion (or frauds) using fake invoices during the past three years, said a senior official of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Read more