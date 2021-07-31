India formulating standards for services sector for high quality: Goyal

-
India is formulating standards for the services sector so that the country can have high quality of services to offer to the rest of the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
He said that India is rapidly progressing across sectors such as healthcare, home delivery, telecom and technology.
"In India, we are formulating standards for the services ecosystem so that we can have a very high quality of services which we offer to the rest of the world. India is also rapidly progressing to become one of the world's largest digital markets, be it fintech, edutech and telemedicines," the minister said at IACC-NIC's second Indo-US Services Summit.
Talking about legal services, he said Indian lawyers are top class and have huge opportunities opening up for them across the globe.
"We can make sure that we can provide adequate safeguards for the lawyers in the lower courts and larger ecosystem in the legal profession but we will certainly engage with you (experts) and other luminaries and I think we have already set up a committee with the law ministry to examine this issue in greater details," he added.
Further, Goyal said that the US is the hub of innovation, technology, research and quality education, while India has skilled and intelligent manpower at competitive prices.
Total service exports from India to the world was USD 17 billion in 2001-02 and now it has jumped to USD 205 billion in 2020-21.
"As I see them, our services sector will be far more resilient, reliable, robust and it will be at the forefront of economic recovery in a post-Covid world," he said.
