Odisha government approves industrial projects worth Rs 2,083 crore

The Odisha government on Friday approved seven industrial projects worth Rs 2083.88 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 2,144 people in the state, officials said.
The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the proposals, which include three grain-based ethanol plants, officials said.
The government has approved Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's (IOCL) proposal to set up a 500 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant and 8 MW co-gen power plant with an investment of Rs 870 crore. The project will be set up in the Balgopalpur Industrial Estate in Balasore district.
Another 500 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant (in two phases) by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at an investment of Rs 500 crore to be set up in Umerkote in Nabarangpur district was also approved on Friday.
Similarly, a 100 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant along with a compressed biogas (CBG) plant of 12 TPD capacity and 2.20 MW co-gen power plant by Newalt Energy Private Limited was approved by the SLSWCA. This project will bring investment of Rs 125 crore to the state. The plant will be set up in Angul district.
The state has also cleared the proposal to set up a multi-modal logistics park proposed by International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure Private Limited with investment of Rs 150 crore at Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district.
Proposals for a 5-star hotel by Atmosphere Core India Private Limited (Rs 184.64 crore), another 5-star hotel by DN Homes Private Limited (Rs 164.80 crore), and an 18.75 MW solar power plant by Aditya Birla Renewables Limited (Rs 89.44 crore) have alos been approved by the state government.
--IANS
bbm/arm
