Govt in advanced stage to launch Rs 3,500 crore PLI scheme for toy sector
Business Standard

India-G7 JETP stuck over coal, Centre's insistence on own transition plan

RE, tech transfer & green jobs on India's agenda, Germany & the US to co-lead the negotiations

Topics
Renewable energy in India | Green energy | G7

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Renewable Energy, Solar Energy
According to India's updated NDC submitted this August, 50 per cent of its installed electric power capacity will come from non-fossil sources by 2030.

Global efforts to bring India on board the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with G7 nations had failed to move forward, as the Centre has refused to put 'coal phase-out' on the negotiation table and wants to design its own “transition plan”. Germany and the US are the two G7 nations that are co-leading the negotiations with India to join JETP, said sources.

Read our full coverage on Renewable energy in India

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 20:50 IST

