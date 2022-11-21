JUST IN
India imports 2.34 mn tons of fertiliser including urea, DAP in October

The country imported 23.4 lakh tonne of fertilisers, including urea and Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), in October this year, according to official data.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The domestic production of fertilisers was 36.19 lakh tonne in October, lower than the target of 41.54 lakh tonne set for the month.

Out of the total fertiliser imports, DAP was maximum at 14.70 lakh tonne, followed by urea at 4.60 lakh tonne, Muriate of Potash (MoP) at 2.36 lakh tonne and complexes at 1.70 lakh tonne in the said month, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the domestic production of fertilisers was 36.19 lakh tonne in October, lower than the target of 41.54 lakh tonne set for the month.

Against the assessed requirement of 71.47 lakh tonne fertilisers for October, the availability was less at 64.28 lakh tonne, and sales stood at 53.34 lakh tonne during the period, as per the data.

Barring urea and ammonia, prices of DAP and fertilisers had shown an increase in the global market in October when compared to the year-ago period.

Urea is highly subsidised at Rs 5,360 per tonne in the country. The government also offers subsidies on other fertilisers to ensure the soil nutrients are available at affordable prices to the farming community.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 14:13 IST

