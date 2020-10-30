India Inc needs to respond to various reforms undertaken by govt, says CEA

-
ALSO READ
Bigger reforms coming, we'll see a V-shaped recovery: CEA Subramanian
'No doubt' on GDP contraction in Q1: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Covid-19 crisis: PM Modi says growth will return, more reforms in the works
CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian sees FY21 fiscal deficit at over 5%
Regulators, top govt officials meet to pull economy out of crisis
-
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Friday that India Inc needs to respond to various reform measures, including those in the labour sector, undertaken by the government to accelerate the growth impacted by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
“India Inc needs to actually respond. We've enabled the labour laws and the reforms, etc. I think that is a sentiment I would really like a lot of you to reflect upon,” said Subramanian, at a virtual event organised by industry body FICCI. “There are enough, enough opportunities for ethical wealth creation to be done in the Indian context. This is something that I would like to see widespread in India Inc.”
He said that India is the only country which utilised the opportunity provided by the current crisis to unleash the second generation reforms that are focused on factor markets.
He said that looking at the reforms that have happened since 1991, most of those reforms were primarily focused on product markets. These include the reforms that were launched by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government as well.
ALSO READ: Pidilite Industries: Investors advised to look at the stock on dips
But now, looking at the reforms that have been launched together with some of the previous ones, like IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), he said they are basically an attempt to reform the capital. He said there are labour reforms and the cost of labour is an important factor of production. He said agriculture is another important factor in the primary sector.
"When you take these into account, there is a very important theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said Subramanian. “This is primarily about relying on the private sector enterprise and on the efficiency that the private sector brings,” he said.
Subramanian said these reforms signal that the intent of this government is to rely on markets. These also signal that efficiency is primarily brought in by the private sector. He said there is a big signal from the government about its willingness to do what is economically right.
He said that the idea of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is not anathema to competition and it is actually about how to coexist with the competition.
Subramanian also said that the Covid-19 pandemic now illustrates that factories can be set up in hinterlands and can be managed virtually. “Labour cost would be much lower,” he said.
Chetan Krishnaswamy, vice-president for public policy at Amazon India, who was at the virtual event, focused on the e-commerce initiatives related to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said that there is a need for corporate boardrooms, to take note of the tremendous amount of energy that exists in rural India and the hinterlands. He said that out of 650,000 sellers on Amazon's marketplace, close to 50 per cent come from the tier-2 and tier-3 towns and cities.
Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head - Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, who was also at the event said the pandemic has definitely brought to light the effect of digital companies to innovate and respond with great agility to solve unique local challenges.
“Flipkart’s push towards digital commerce, we believe, is a key catalyst and partner for MSMEs, because the technology and these digital tools will actually help them tap into both domestic as well as global supply chains,” said Menon. He said that Flipkart Wholesale is built on the core value proposition of bringing prosperity to Indian kiranas and SMEs. He said that the company sources fashion products from MSMEs all across the country. Referring to a study by tech firm Cisco, he said Indian SMEs are likely to add $158-$216 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the coming four years on the back digitalization of their businesses,
ALSO READ: Stimulus measures before festive season to support growth momentum: Report
“If we aid MSMEs to expand into supply chains, this will increase their resilience, and also help realize our dream of a self-reliant or Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said Menon.
Amazon's Krishnaswamy said that Amazon unveiled its Global Selling Programme in India in May 2015. It had clocked more than $1 billion dollars in cumulative exports. The platform is expected to generate $10 billion in cumulative export sales by 2025 for Indian exporters enrolled in this programme.
“We have about 60,000 SMEs that export to 200 countries,” said Krishnaswamy.
Amazon has planned to create 1 million jobs in India by 2025 and to digitise over 10 million small businesses in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU