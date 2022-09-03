India is likely to become third largest economy by 2029: SBI report

India is likely to become the third largest economy by 2029, a movement of seven places upwards since 2014 when the country was ranked 10th, a State Bank of India report stated on Saturday. India is ranked fifth largest economy at present.

"The path taken by India since 2014 reveals the country is likely to get the tag of third largest economy by 2029," the report said.

The research report from SBI’s Economic Research Department said that even as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for FY23 is estimated between 6.7-7.7 per cent, it is currently normal to have a 6-6.5 per cent growth due to global uncertainties.

According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, Britain has dropped behind India to become the world’s sixth largest economy. The calculation is based in US dollars, and India extended its lead in the first quarter, showed the GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. But, as per the report, India had surpassed the UK as the fifth largest economy as early as December 2021 itself.

"The share of India's GDP is now at 3.5 per cent, as against 2.6 per cent in 2014, and is likely to cross 4 per cent in 2027, the current share of Germany in global GDP," the report added.

The report also mentioned how is likely to become the beneficiary as China slows down in terms of new investment intentions.

"Global tech major Apple's decision to shift part of its production of its flagship iPhone 14 for worldwide shipping from India, with a negligible time lag of a few weeks post its launch on September 7, bears testimony to such an optimism," it added.