JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Sanjay Sethi appointed JNPT chairman; Baljit Singh ONGC's new security head
Business Standard

India likely to cut import tax on palm oil amid trade talks: Govt sources

India imports palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India likely to cut import tax on palm oil amid trade talks: Govt sources

India is likely to cut import tax on palm oil, a government source said on Friday, in line with New Delhi's trade agreements with Southeast Asian countries.

Earlier this year, India, the world's top buyer of vegetable oils, raised the import tax on crude palm oil to 44 percent from 30 percent and lifted the tax on refined palm oil to 54 percent from 40 percent.

India imports palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.
First Published: Fri, December 28 2018. 13:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements