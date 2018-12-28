Sanjay Sethi appointed JNPT chairman; Baljit Singh ONGC's new security head

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A general view of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai
Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Sethi has been appointed as the chairman of the Navi Mumbai-based Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), according to a government order.

The 1992-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre has been appointed to the post for a period of five years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

In another order, the ministry said senior police officer Baljit Singh has been appointed as the security head of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).

Singh is a 1996-batch IPS officer of the Jharkhand cadre. He has been appointed as the Executive Director (Security), ONGC, for five years.
First Published: Fri, December 28 2018. 13:00 IST

