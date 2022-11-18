JUST IN
India likely to join IPEF's first negotiating round next month in Brisbane
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eases slightly to 7.22% in Oct
Wheat acreage till Nov 18 up 15% YoY, record open market prices spur sowing
Govt refutes any shortage of fertilisers in rabi season, says enough supply
FM urges AIIB to scale up investment in renewal energy, smart technologies
FM urges independence of CAs to preserve integrity of financial statements
Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Nov 11 week: Supplement release
Economy resilient, but sensitive to global headwinds, says RBI article
Committed to working quickly on UK-India free trade agreement: Rishi Sunak
India's economy to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in Q2, says RBI bulletin
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eases slightly to 7.22% in Oct
India likely to join IPEF's first negotiating round next month in Brisbane

Shall be part of non-trade discussions in Brisbane on Dec 10-15

Indo-Pacific cooperation | Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development | United States Trade

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

IPEF
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks along with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) launch event at Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo (Photo: Re

India is likely to join the first round of negotiations in the proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) which is scheduled to take place in Brisbane on December 10-15.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 20:03 IST

