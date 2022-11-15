JUST IN
Indian IT, business services market grew 7.4% in first half of 2022: Study
Hospitals see influx of foreign patients in Sept qtr as travel norms ease
NFRA aligning to global standards but industry awaits more clarity
Govt asks state-owned firms to consider insolvency court to shut units
Building 5G use cases needs strong public-private alliance: Nasscom study
Bank credit to grow 15% YoY in FY23, FY24 on corporate demand: CRISIL
India's trade deficit in October widens to $26.91 bn, exports down 17%
Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis: PM Modi at G-20
Multiple factors doubled retail inflation rate in wheat, rice since April
India considers plan to reduce short-term borrowing as yields surge
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Indian IT, business services market grew 7.4% in first half of 2022: Study
Business Standard

India may stop releasing early trade data estimate, says official

The move aims to dispel any confusion over divergence between the two sets of data, federal trade secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi

Topics
India trade policy | trade data | indian government

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secy

By Shivangi Acharya

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's federal trade ministry is unlikely to continue releasing trade data twice a month, walking back on its practice of making a preliminary estimate public, a senior government official said.

The move aims to dispel any confusion over divergence between the two sets of data, federal trade secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi.

"Probably, when we get all this data in digital mode, we will be able to advance the release and maybe then it starts coming in the first week of the month," Barthwal added.

The practice of providing an initial estimate of trade data, followed by revised figures later in the month, began in late 2020.

India's merchandise trade deficit in October widened to $26.91 billion from $25.71 billion in the previous month, a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Tuesday showed.

The South Asian nation's rising trade gap can be attributed in part to a fall in exports as global consumption weakens due to tighter monetary policies, while India may increase some imports as its economy expands, Barthwal said.

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Mark Potter)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India trade policy

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 19:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.