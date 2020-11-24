India, Myanmar discusses ways to boost bilateral trade to utilise potential

-
ALSO READ
India seeks stronger rules of origin as it urges ASEAN for FTA review
India bats for inking limited trade deal with US during trade meet
India-US trade: Joe Biden holds key to improved bilateral relations
India waits for US response on mini trade deal of the kind signed with EU
US remains India's top trading partner for 2nd consecutive year in 2019-20
-
India and Myanmar on Tuesday discussed ways to boost bilateral trade as the current level of two-way commerce is not reflective of the true potential.
This was discussed during the seventh Joint Trade Committee meeting between India and Myanmar. It was co-chaired by Myanmar's Commerce Minister Than Myint and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
The two ministers acknowledged that mutual benefit exists in collaboration and cooperation amongst oil and gas companies of India and Myanmar especially in the field of petroleum products and refining.
"Both countries agreed that the current level of bilateral trade is not reflective of the actual potential and expressed commitment in strengthening their economic partnership by facilitating enhanced sectoral collaborations and trade promotion," an official statement said.
During the meeting, both the sides reviewed various bilateral issues ranging from trade, investment, banking, connectivity, capacity building and upgradation of border infrastructure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU