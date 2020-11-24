Finance Secy, CBIC head discuss measures to check GST evasion, revenue leak

-
ALSO READ
Covid won't deter us from path of speedy GST reforms: Ajay Bhushan Pandey
GST intelligence detects over Rs 17-cr tax evasion by MP cement firm
GST borrowing to meet states shortfall must be reasonable: Finance Secy
GST officials detect Rs 105-cr tax evasion by Indore-based cigarette maker
CEOs not to be issued summons at first instance for GST evasion: DGGI
-
Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar on Tuesday discussed with zonal chiefs measures to check GST evasion and plug revenue leakage.
"Finance Secretary, Chairman CBIC and Board Members held Video Conference with Zonal Chiefs. Discussions centered on ongoing anti evasion measures and action relating to CGST registrants displaying risky behaviour," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.
The meeting discussed the need for coordinated action to check revenue leakage, it added.
The GST law committee, comprising central and state tax officers, had last week suggested suspension of the first lot of riskier traders and identification of such taxpayers on the basis of significant criteria, including non-filing of returns for six months.
There are about 6 lakh dormant registrants in GST.
There were about 35,000 dealers who were given registration in 2018-19 and 2019-20, having GST liability of more than Rs 50 lakh (yearly), but more than 99 per cent tax paid through ITC and have no credentials in income tax (did not pay income tax even of Rs 1 lakh in last three years), sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU