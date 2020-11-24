India needs manageable current account deficit, not a surplus: Chidambaram

A day after chief economic advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian stated that the country is likely to have a current account surplus this year, former finance minister on Tuesday said this means that India, which needs capital, is investing its capital abroad.

"CEA has confirmed my suspicion that India will end 2020-21 with a current account surplus. But I am puzzled by the tone of his remarks. Is CEA celebrating a current account surplus," Chidambaram tweeted.

Given that India is a developing country in need of capital, a current account surplus cannot be celebrated.

"Our policies should ensure that both exports and imports grow smartly leaving a manageable current account deficit," he said.