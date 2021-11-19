India now world's third largest domestic aviation market: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister said on Thursday that India has become the third largest domestic aviation market in the world.

Speaking at a curtain raiser event on 'Wings India, 2022', Scindia said that India presently handles the third largest domestic traffic after the US and China.

"We all know that in this densely globalised economy, air transport is a key element in the country's transport infrastructure and plays an important role in the country's economic growth," he said.

The minister said that the overall freight handled by the country's airports during the first two quarters of FY22 (combined) has recovered to more than 80 per cent (15.36 lakh MT during April-September FY22) of the pre-pandemic level, despite the country being hit by a severe second wave in the first quarter.

The 'Wings India, 2022' to be held in Hyderabad is slated to be Asia's largest event on civil aviation.

