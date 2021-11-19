Retail inflation for farm, rural workers marginally down in October

based on consumer price indices for farm and rural workers eased marginally in October against September 2021.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labour) and CPI-RL (rural labour) stood at 2.76 per cent and 3.12 per cent in October 2021 against 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively, in September, 2021, a labour ministry statement said.

based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 6.59 per cent and 6.45 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year (October 2020).

Food inflation for farm and rural workers stood at 0.39 per cent & 0.59 per cent in October, 2021 compared to 0.50 per cent & 0.70 per cent respectively in September 2021 and 7.96 per cent & 7.92 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of October 2021 increased by 14 points each to stand at 1081 and 1090 points, respectively. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1067 points and 1076 points respectively in September, 2021.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from the food group to the extent of 12.02 points and 11.70 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices of vegetables & fruits, wheat-atta, pulses, onion, meat-goat, fish-fresh, mustard-oil, sugar, gur, chillies-green/dry etc.

The maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir (22 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of vegetables & fruits, onion, mustard-oil, plastic shoes etc.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Manipur State (5 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, fish-fresh, firewood, vegetables & fruits etc.

