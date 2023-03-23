JUST IN
Nitin Gadkari promises Rs 2 trillion road infra in Jharkhand by 2024
India pitches for ratings upgrade at meeting with representatives of Fitch
Covid restrictions took longer to ease in India than many of its peers
Neighbouring countries, allies to get access to India's 5G testbed
CEPA review with United Arab Emirates to focus on key data sharing
India's external situation quite stable: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Will India join 'trade' pillar under IPEF? Govt's final call soon
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches youth policy, portal
India faces basic contradiction in drafting policies for renewables sector
Withdrawing new liquor policy set to hit Delhi revenues by 45% in FY23
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Covid restrictions took longer to ease in India than many of its peers
icon-arrow-left
Nitin Gadkari promises Rs 2 trillion road infra in Jharkhand by 2024
Business Standard

India pitches for ratings upgrade at meeting with representatives of Fitch

Fitch currently rates India's long-term sovereign debt at BBB- with a stable outlook

Topics
Indian Economy | Inflation | Finance Ministry

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Economic growth, GDP

The Finance Ministry has cited India’s strong fundamentals and resilience in the face of global headwinds to pitch for a ratings upgrade.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 20:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.