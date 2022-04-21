India produced 120 MT crude steel in FY22: Steel Minister Ram Singh

-
ALSO READ
ED files chargesheet against founder of Unitech Group, others
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
Urgent need to move towards green steel: Ram Chandra Prasad Singh
Reprocessing scrap will boost India's steel production: Minister Ram Singh
Ram Navami violence nothing but 'bulldozing' law and constitution: CPI(M)
-
India produced 120 million tonne (MT) of crude steel during financial year ended March 31, 2022, Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has said.
At 120 MT, the output was about 18 per cent higher compared to the country's production in the preceding fiscal year.
According to official data, India produced around 102 MT steel in 2020-21.
"Steel sector in India has traversed a fascinating journey from a mere 1 MT at the time of independence to 120 MT in the last (2021-22) financial year," a steel ministry statement quoted Singh as saying at National Metallurgist Award 2021 on Wednesday.
The award has been instituted to recognize contributions of metallurgists working in the field of iron and steel.
The areas covered in the award are manufacturing, research and development (R&D), design, education, waste management, energy conservation and their specific contribution to achieve objectives of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.
In his address, Singh further said steel application across segments will see a quantum jump, and newer areas of usage such as drone technology will provide ample opportunities to the steel players.
According to the statement, the awardees were shortlisted by the ministry through a transparent process by two-stage mechanism of screening committee and selection committee. The applications for participation in the award process were invited by the ministry through a notification.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU