Ram Navami violence nothing but 'bulldozing' law and constitution: CPI(M)

Calling the incidents of violence on Ram Navami nothing but "bulldozing" law and the Constitution of India, the CPI(M) said the "deafening silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi adds to the concern that these events have the patronage of those in power.
The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a statement, called on its units to work for maintaining peace and harmony through appropriate activities.
"The incidents of violence is nothing but bulldozing the law and the Constitution of India. The deafening silence of the prime minister even though such incidents have occurred in seven states adds to the concern that these events have the patronage of those in power," it said.
The party said the communal violence during processions on the occasion of Ram Navami in several states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, among others, is a matter of deep concern.
"The CPI(M) condemns the use of religious festivals to promote communal politics by the RSS sangh parivar. It appeals to all sections of people to maintain peace and foil the objective of those who wish to divide people in the name of religion. It calls on its units to work for maintaining peace and harmony through appropriate activities," it said.
"In the first such incident which occurred in Khargone, it is no coincidence that BJP leader Kapil Sharma, the serial offender of hate and toxic speeches such as those he had made prior to the communal violence in the national capital, was present in the area," the statement noted.
It said there have been "highly objectionable" incidents such as in Bihar where a saffron flag was planted on a mosque in the presence of police.
"The role of administrations in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar is highly suspect as they gave permission for such processions to pass through minority areas without adequate preparations. In addition, in Madhya Pradesh, without the due process of law, property of those accused of being 'rioters', almost all of them from the minority community, have been demolished," the Left party added.
