India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect to calm local prices

India has prohibited wheat exports with immediate effect, the government said in a notification late on Friday, as the world's second-biggest wheat producer tries to calm local prices.
Shipments of wheat are allowed for letters of credit that have already been issued, the government said.
Global buyers were banking on India for wheat supplies after Russia’s invasion choked off Ukrainian wheat exports, pushing up bread and noodle prices. Now the global harvest faces an added test: extreme weather.
Blistering heat has scorched wheat fields in the world’s second-biggest grower. March temperatures soared to the highest ever for the month in records going back to 1901, parching the crop during a crucial period. That spurred estimates that yields will slump 10% to 50% this season. India's food ministry cut its production forecast to 105 million tons, from an earlier outlook of 111 million tons, and some traders think the crop will be even smaller. Severe heatwaves are continuing in parts of northern India, which may cause some harvest delays if people avoid going out.
On Thursday, government data showed the retail inflation rate galloped to a 95-month high in April at 7.8 per cent. Consumer food price inflation too has nearly doubled in India since March 2021. More specifically, food price inflation in rural areas has more than doubled, from 3.94% in March 2021 to 8.04% in March 2022.
Local prices of wheat have risen sharply. It is priced at Rs 2,550 per quintal (100 kg) at Kandla port, having risen sharply recently as exporters are trying to speed up shipments, anticipating curbs by the government.
Minimum support price (MSP) for wheat procurement is Rs 2,015 per quintal. Retail inflation in wheat and atta spiked to 9.59% in April, from 7.77% in March. The government's wheat procurement has fallen nearly 55% as open market prices are higher than MSP.
