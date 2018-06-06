JUST IN
India projected to top wealth growth rate over next 10 years

At 200 per cent, India figures among the fastest-growing wealth markets in the world

The big 7 wealth markets in Asia — also known as the Asia7 – comprising China, Japan, India, Australia, Korea, Russia, New Zealand, may surpass Europe over the next 10 years, predicts a study by research firm New World Wealth and AfrAsia Bank. “We expect co-operation and trade between these seven countries to accelerate, allowing them to surpass Europe to become the most powerful alliance of countries in the world,” the report said. At 200 per cent, India figures among the fastest-growing wealth markets in the world. The other fast-growing wealth markets in Asia are Sri Lanka (10-year wealth growth forecast: 200%), Vietnam (200%) and Mauritius (150%).


