Business Standard

India's Dec palm oil imports fall 2.8% to 1.11 million tonnes: Trade body

Imports of soyoil gained 10.1% to 252,525 tonnes while sunflower oil imports jumped 23% to 194,009 tonnes, a release said

Topics
Palm oil imports | Palm Oil | Palm oil prices

Reuters 

Indian edible oil mkt relieved, Indonesia not to ban crude palm oil export

(Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in December fell about 2.8% from the previous month to 1.11 million tonnes, while vegetable oil imports rose about 1.3% to 1.57 million tonnes, a trade body said on Thursday.

Imports of soyoil gained 10.1% to 252,525 tonnes while sunflower oil imports jumped 23% to 194,009 tonnes, a release said.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 15:53 IST

