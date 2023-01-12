India's Dec palm oil imports fall 2.8% to 1.11 million tonnes: Trade body

-
ALSO READ
India's July soyoil imports jump to record on duty free buying-dealers
Telangana bets big on oil palm, to cut $19 billion vegoil imports
India's palm oil imports to jump 9% on rising demand, lower prices
India's palm oil imports dip 4.8% in 2021/22, soyoil overseas buying up 45%
India's palm oil imports rise 18% in Sept, veg oil up 17% MoM: Trade body
-
(Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in December fell about 2.8% from the previous month to 1.11 million tonnes, while vegetable oil imports rose about 1.3% to 1.57 million tonnes, a trade body said on Thursday.
Imports of soyoil gained 10.1% to 252,525 tonnes while sunflower oil imports jumped 23% to 194,009 tonnes, a release said.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 15:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU