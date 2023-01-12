India's Dec palm oil imports fall 2.8% to 1.11 million tonnes: Trade body

(Reuters) - India's imports in December fell about 2.8% from the previous month to 1.11 million tonnes, while vegetable rose about 1.3% to 1.57 million tonnes, a trade body said on Thursday.

Imports of soyoil gained 10.1% to 252,525 tonnes while sunflower jumped 23% to 194,009 tonnes, a release said.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)