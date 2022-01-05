India's exports touch $300 billion in April-December: Piyush Goyal

India's exports touched USD 300 billion during April-December 2021 and would reach USD 400 billion by end of this fiscal, Commerce and Industry Minister said on Tuesday.

"When we aspired for USD 400 billion exports, people would laugh at us. But now here we are at USD 300 bn in the first nine months (of the current financial year. Even in the pandemic we dreamt big about exports and making India vibrant with boundless business opportunities," he said.

Goyal was addressing a group of university students affiliated to Vadodara based 'Chhatra Sansad'.

Responding to a question by one of the participants about how he manages to arrive at good management solutions, he said it's important to hear and listen to all the views with honest intentions without getting biassed and prejudiced about anything.

