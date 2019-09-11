JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

P K Mishra is new principal secy to PM, Sinha appointed principal advisor
Business Standard

India's fuel demand rose 2.8% year-on-year in Aug to 17 million tonnes

Sales of petrol were 8.9 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.57 million tonnes

Reuters 

fuel

India's fuel demand rose 2.8 per cent in August compared with the same month last year. 

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.04 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.9 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.57 million tonnes. 

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 13.0 per cent to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 3.7 per cent to 1.15 million tonnes. 

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 23.8 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 15.9 per cent in August.   
First Published: Wed, September 11 2019. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU