India's fuel demand rose 2.8% year-on-year in Aug to 17 million tonnes

India's rose 2.8 per cent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.04 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.9 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.57 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 13.0 per cent to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 3.7 per cent to 1.15 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 23.8 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 15.9 per cent in August.