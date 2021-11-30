India's GDP expands 8.4% in Q2FY22

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI Monetary Policy October 2021 report: 10 Key Takeaways
Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast
Live: RBI keeps repo rate steady, says economy in better shape since June
-
India’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate for the second-quarter for the financial year 2021-22 came in at 8.4%, as against a contraction of 7.4% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, government data showed on Tuesday. Economic recovery strengthened in the July-September quarter, helped by a pick-up in consumer spending, though the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant raises fears for the future.
"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.4 percent as compared to 7.4 percent contraction in Q2 2020-21. Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.89 lakh crore, as against Rs 30.32 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.5 percent," said Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.
The Indian economy expanded 1.6% and 20.1% in the January-March and April-June quarters, respectively.
The economy grew 20.1% in the first quarter of FY22, largely on a very low base of 24.4% contraction a year ago.
India's economic recovery strengthened in Q2FY22, boosted by services activity that recovered after pandemic-related mobility restrictions were eased. Asia's third-largest economy has been seeing a rebound from last year's deep slump, boosted by rising vaccination rates and a pick-up in government spending.
In October, the Reserve Bank of India has retained its growth forecast at 9.5% for FY22. The economy is expected to clock 7.9% in Q2; 6.8% in Q3; and 6.1% in Q4 of 2021-22, said RBI.
Private economists have said economy is on the cusp of recovery helped by a resilient farm sector growth, but risks included slowing global growth, rising manufacturing prices as well as new variants of COVID-19.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU