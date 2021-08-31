India's GDP growth accelerates to 20.1% in Q1FY22 on low base

Indian economic growth touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, government data showed on Tuesday.

Helped by improved manufacturing in spite of a devastating second wave of Covid cases, gross domestic product rose 20.1% in the three-month period, compared with a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.



" at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.38 lakh crore, as against Rs 26.95 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 20.1 percent as compared to contraction of 24.4% in Q1 2020-21. Quarterly GVA at Basic Price at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q1 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 30.48 lakh crore, as against Rs 25.66 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 18.8%," said Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation in a statement.

The rebound came despite the drag from the deadly second wave of the coronavirus, which forced states across India to reimpose localised lockdowns and stop mobility completely from late April to early June.

But unlike during the nationwide lockdown last year, repeat state-level lockdowns had a less pronounced impact on the economy as they left more room for consumers to spend.

This is India's fastest growth since official quarterly data started being released in the mid-1990s, which is up sharply from 1.6% in the previous quarter, but a bit slower than the Reserve Bank of India's 21.4% projection.



"The figures for the first quarter came in marginally weaker than our expectations (21.7% growth). However, economic activity has been reviving since July and has picked up momentum. As vaccination pace picks up we expect the momentum to pickup further, although remain wary on the evolution of delta variant cases," Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank told Reuters.

The period from April-June 2021 had less stringent lockdown norms than in the same period of 2020. These partial lockdowns were mainly regional in nature. Besides, a steady growth in exports as well as robust performance of agricultural sector is expected to give a push to growth.

India’s economy is likely to have grown 18.5% in the first quarter of FY22, State Bank of India Research had recently said in its latest edition of Ecowrap, attributing the high expansion to the base effect of negative growth in the same quarter last year.

In recent months, India’s annual growth forecast has gone from being upgraded to double digits to slashed by the steepest rate amid uncertainty about Covid’s devastation on the economy. But recent data from high-frequency indicators have shown the impact of pandemic restrictions were less severe than last year, with demand staying resilient.

Factory managers in India saw a surge in activity in July, reflecting a pick up in new orders, while a similar survey of services’ purchasing managers showed the sector was inching back toward expansion. Exports, which account for nearly a fifth of the economy, have been growing for the past eight months signaling strong global demand.