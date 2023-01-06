JUST IN
Prasar Bharati evaluating possibility of coming up with OTT channel
India's GDP growth estimates may be revised by one percentage point

The average variation in growth may be as high as a percentage point over the last six years

Topics
GDP growth | Indian Economy | GDP

Ishaan Gera 

Economic recovery, GDP

The purpose of the Advance Estimates is to present an early picture of the economy. But a Business Standard analysis shows that the gross domestic product will undergo significant revisions over the next three years. The average variation in growth may be as high as a percentage point over the last six years. So, Friday’s numbers projecting a 7 per cent growth may be revised by as much as one percentage point, considering past trends.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 23:10 IST

