India's growth recovery may get hurt by geopolitical crisis: RBI deputy

-
ALSO READ
RBI to focus efforts on reviving growth: Deputy governor Michael Patra
India will again be among world's fastest-growing economies: Patra
RBI 'behind the curve' criticism: Patra says approach has served us well
India's monetary policy financially inclusive by design: RBI DG Patra
India better positioned to face external shocks: RBI deputy governor Patra
-
India's growth story remains as weak as it was during the 2013 taper tantrum and recent geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Russia are further likely to hurt a recovery, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Michael Patra said on Friday.
"In a sense, India's growth story remains as weak as it was at the time of the 2013 taper tantrum. The recent reverberations of war have in fact, tilted the balance of risks downwards," Patra said in a keynote address at an event organised by the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Patra said that though the third wave of the pandemic had a relatively minor impact as reflected in high frequency indicators, the GDP for full year 2021/22 is expected to rise by only 1.8% from its pre-pandemic levels.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU