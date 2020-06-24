India's high debt-to-GDP ratio acceptable in times of Covid, say analysts

A number of economists, experts and agencies have warned that India’s debt-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio could rise up to as high as 90 per cent in 2020-21, with the Centre and states borrowing more than budgeted as a revenue crunch sets in.

This compares to the existing levels of nearly 70 per cent, and the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act’s medium-term stated target of 60 per cent. However, some of the same experts say that at a time of deep global slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the eight-week nationwide lockdown in India – which is ...