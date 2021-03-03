India's October-February sugar output jumps 20%, few mills close early

-
ALSO READ
India's rice exports could jump to record on Thailand drought effects
Mumbai's BEST presents Rs 1,887 crore deficit budget for 2021-22
Most eateries in Mumbai remain shut as guest cap puts plans in a pickle
Mumbai: 753 new suburban services; 88% local trains now back on track
Sena MP writes to Shah, demands social media firms be held accountable
-
Indian sugar mills' output rose by a fifth to 23.38 million tonnes in the first five months of the 2020/21 marketing year from a year earlier, while a few mills closed operations ahead of normal schedule, a trade body said on Wednesday.
The country is the world's second biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices.
In the current marketing year that begun on Oct. 1, 502 sugar mills have started operations, but 98 mills stopped crushing by February end, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.
Around 70 mills had stopped crushing by February end last year.
Maharashtra, the country's second biggest sugar producing state, churned out 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the first five months of the season, compared to 5.07 million tonnes a year ago, ISMA said.
Mills have contracted to export 3.2 million tonnes of sugar so far in the current marketing year, but shipments are slowed by shortage of trucks and containers as well as adequate availability of vessels at the ports, the trade body said.
Logistical bottlenecks could trim India's sugar exports by 12% to 5 million tonnes in the current marketing year, industry officials told Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU