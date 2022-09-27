JUST IN
India's $2-billion online gaming industry jolted by taxing times
Centre upbeat on Rs 1.5-trillion GST revenue every month from October
GST collection sees incremental growth in FY23 first quarter: Delhi govt
Businesses will be able to claim pre-GST tax credits from October 1: Report
GST wing of CBIC conducts tax inspections against insurance companies
Transport services to civic bodies not exempt from GST in each & every case
GoM for different GST on sports betting, casinos and horse racing
GST collections above Rs 1.4 trillion for sixth consecutive month
GST collection rises 28% in August to Rs 1.43 trillion: Finance Ministry
Medicine purchases by inpatients exempt from GST, says Tamil Nadu AAR
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST
Debt cost begins to pinch states again with 9 bps spike in last auction
Business Standard

India's $2-billion online gaming industry jolted by taxing times

The $2 billion online gaming industry in India, while grappling with these issues, the online gaming industry should be treated as entertainment and not gambling, as it comes under the games of skill

Topics
online gaming | GST | gambling

Aryaman Gupta & Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi/Chennai 

GST, Gaming
The GoM panel is to yet decide on a GST rate for online gaming, horse racing and casinos, and is also looking at whether online games of skill should be treated differently from games of chance.

Trumped by twin shocks — a Rs 21,000-crore show-cause notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence on Gameskraft, and the Tamil Nadu cabinet’s nod to an ordinance seeking a ban — stakeholders in India’s $2-billion online gaming industry are asking for the sector to be treated as entertainment and not gambling.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on online gaming

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 20:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.