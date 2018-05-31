India's per capita income grows by 8.6% to Rs 113,000 from 103,870 in FY18

India's per capita income grew at a slower pace of 8.6 per cent to Rs 112,835 during the last fiscal ended March 2018, official data showed on Thursday.

The per capita net national income in 2016-17 stood at Rs 103,870, witnessing a growth of over 10.3 per cent from the preceding fiscal ended March 2016 (at Rs 94,130).

"The per capita income at current prices during 2017-18 is estimated to have attained a level of Rs 112,835 as compared to the estimates for the year 2016-17 of Rs 103,870, showing a rise of 8.6 per cent," showed the provisional estimates of annual income, 2017-18 released by the (MOSPI).

The per capita income is a crude indicator of the prosperity of a country.

In real terms, calculated at constant prices with base 2011-12, the per capita income grew by 5.4 per cent to Rs 86,668 in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 82,229 in 2016-17.

"The growth rate in per capita income is estimated at 5.4 per cent during 2017-18, as against 5.7 per cent in the previous year," the release said.

The country's gross national income (GNI) at current prices witnessed a rise of about 10 per cent at Rs 165.87 trillion during 2017-18 as against Rs 150.77 trillion during 2016-17.

While on real terms (with 2011-12 base year), the GNI increased at a slower rate of 6.7 per cent to Rs 128.64 trillion in fiscal ended March 2018, as against the previous year's estimate of Rs 120.52 trillion.

For fiscal ended March 2017, the real term GNI grew by 7.1 per cent.