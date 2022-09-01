India's power consumption grows by 2% to 130.35 bn units in August

-
ALSO READ
Power engineers body asks govt not to move electricity bill in 'haste'
Punjab govt announces 300 units free power every month from July 1
India's power grid creaks under hybrid work model, intense heatwave
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
Amid soaring energy prices, UN Sec-Gen urges transition to renewables
-
India's power consumption grew marginally by nearly 2 per cent year-on-year to 130.35 billion units (BU) in August 2022, according to the power ministry data.
Power consumption in August last year was recorded at 127.88 BU, higher than 109.21 BU in the same month of 2020.
However, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, in August 2022 dipped to 194.94 gigawatt (GW). The peak power supply stood at 196.27 GW in August 2021 and 167.52 GW in August 2020.
Power consumption and demand were affected in August 2020 due to the impact of lockdown restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The peak power demand met was 177.52GW in August 2019 (pre-pandemic period). Similarly, power consumption in August 2019 was 111.52 BU.
According to experts, power consumption and demand remained subdued in August due to rains across the country under an active monsoon.
Power consumption as well as demand would grow steadily in coming months in view of normal economic activities and the festive season, they opined.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU