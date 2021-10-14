India's Sep WPI inflation falls to 10.66% as fuel, power prices rise 24.8%

-
India's annual wholesale price-based inflation in September eased to 10.66% from the previous month's 11.39%, remaining in double digits for the sixth month in a row, government data showed on Thursday.
Fuel and power prices rose 24.81% in September year-on-year compared with 26.09% in August, while manufactured product prices rose 11.41% compared with 11.39% in the previous month.
However, wholesale prices of food rose at a slower pace of 1.14% in September from a year earlier compared with 3.43% in the previous month.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
