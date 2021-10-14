India's Sept trade deficit widens to record $22.6 bn

-
-
India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $22.6 billion in September, the highest in at least about 14 years, data released by the government showed on Thursday.
India's merchandise exports rose by 22.63 per cent year-on-year to $33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products.
Merchandise imports stood at $56.39 billion in September, an increase of 84.77 per cent compared to the year-ago period.
