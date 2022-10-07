JUST IN
India's September fuel demand rises 8.1% YoY, gasoline sale 8.8% higher
India won't yield on national interest to meet FTA deadlines: Piyush Goyal
Govt to provide collateral-free loans to start-ups under CGSS framework
EPFO looks to hire law firms to provide legal opinion, associated services
OPEC+ production cut ahead of winter puts India on a slippery slope
Finland ties up with Kerala govt to implement 'Little KITEs' model
Farmers receive MSP worth Rs 2,356 crore during 2022-23 Kharif season
Government identifying PSUs with land bank but little business for selloff
Global economy moving from 'relative predictability' to uncertainty: IMF MD
India handled energy crisis in responsible, mature manner: Minister Puri
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India won't yield on national interest to meet FTA deadlines: Piyush Goyal
Business Standard

India's September fuel demand rises 8.1% YoY, gasoline sale 8.8% higher

India's fuel demand rose 8.1% in September compared with the same month last year

Topics
India's fuel demand | Fuel demand

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India's fuel demand rose 8.1% in September compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.18 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed on Friday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.83 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.5% to 2.45 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.4% to 1.08 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 16%, while fuel oil use edged up 9% in September.

 

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India's fuel demand

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 21:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.