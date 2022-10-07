India's September fuel demand rises 8.1% YoY, gasoline sale 8.8% higher

India's rose 8.1% in September compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.18 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed on Friday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.83 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.5% to 2.45 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.4% to 1.08 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 16%, while fuel oil use edged up 9% in September.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)