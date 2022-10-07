JUST IN
OPEC+ production cut ahead of winter puts India on a slippery slope
Finland ties up with Kerala govt to implement 'Little KITEs' model
Farmers receive MSP worth Rs 2,356 crore during 2022-23 Kharif season
Government identifying PSUs with land bank but little business for selloff
Global economy moving from 'relative predictability' to uncertainty: IMF MD
India handled energy crisis in responsible, mature manner: Minister Puri
Women farmers are helping transition to natural farming in Andhra Pradesh
Top headlines: Growth forecast, Maiden Pharma cough syrup issue, and more
How will OPEC production cuts affect India?
Who is responsible for the quality of Indian pharma exports?
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Finland ties up with Kerala govt to implement 'Little KITEs' model
Business Standard

OPEC+ production cut ahead of winter puts India on a slippery slope

A higher than expected production cut by the group will add to the strain on government finances

Topics
India inflation | Indian Economy | OPEC output cut

S Dinakar 

Oil prices
India locally consumes around 4 million barrels a day and must now be prepared for higher oil prices this winter, and more pressure on the rupee against weaker economic growth

“Winter is coming”, a line from Game of Thrones, spells uncertainty and doom in the famous American television series. Those sentiments with portents of higher inflation this winter have migrated to this part of the world after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries +, which includes the world’s biggest oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to cut production from November by a steeper than expected 2 million barrels a day.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India inflation

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 17:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.