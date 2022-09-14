India's trade with Russia in rupees to start soon, says FIEO's President

-
ALSO READ
MP local body polls: Contemplation call for BJP as Cong gains vital thrust
Rupee weakens to a new low; traders see currency breaching 79/$ soon
Gurugram: 2 booked for fraudulently taking loans worth crores of rupees
Premature redemption under gold monetisation payable only in rupees: RBI
Global LNG body urges govts to support fuel buyers amid Ukraine crisis
-
By Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will soon start trading with Russia in rupees as top lender State Bank of India has agreed to facilitate the new mechanism, the president of India's exporter group said on Wednesday.
India's exports to Russia have slowed since the imposition of Western sanctions against Moscow following its late-February invasion of Ukraine.
"State Bank of India has come forward for facilitating trade in rupees with Russia and some other banks have also shown interest," A. Shaktivel, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), a body set up by the trade ministry to promote exports, told reporters.
He said the name of the corresponding Russian bank could be announced in the next 15 days.
The Reserve Bank of India in July introduced a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees to stave off the impact of the depreciation of global currencies.
The move was seen as aiding trade with sanctions-hit Russia, as a similar mechanism was previously used for setting payments with Iran, which has also faced sanctions.
In April-July, the first four months of this fiscal year, India's exports to Russia fell by about a third, while imports leapt as refiners raced to buy discounted Russian oil, according to government data.
Indian companies are already swapping out dollars and euros for Asian currencies to settle trades to avoid Western sanctions on Russia.
Shaktivel said the government could extend export incentives under the rupee trade mechanism to boost shipments to Russia and increase the acceptability of the domestic currency.
The most likely incentive that will be granted would apply a current programme for trades using fully convertible currencies such as the dollar and the euro to the rupee, which is only partially convertible, Reuters reported last month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet in Uzbekistan on Friday on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security bloc, to discuss issues including boosting trade.
"The trade in rupees could boost Indian exports to Russia to about $5 billion in the current financial year," Shaktivel said. That would be up from about $3.3 billion last fiscal year.
Separately, Ajay Sahai, director general of the FIEO, said India's total merchandise exports this fiscal year could rise by about 11% to over $470 billion.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU